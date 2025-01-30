American woman demands $5,000 weekly from Pakistani govt after heartbreak with young Lover

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

American Woman Demands 5000 Weekly From Pakistani Govt After Heartbreak With Young Lover

KARACHI – Heartbroken American national O’Neija Andrew Robbins sought $5,000 weekly compensation from the Pakistani government after being ditched by a 19-year-old Karachi boy.

The New York resident and mother of two made headlines as she was rejected by the family of Nidal Memon – a resident of Garden West, Karachi. She was first stranded at Karachi Airport for a week and even refused to return to her country.

The 33-year-old is now looking for $5,000 compensation from the Pakistani government every week as Memon’s family rejected the marriage proposal.

in a desperate bid to woo her lover and her family members, she squatted outside his locked home in port city. When asked by a local reporter to share her ordeal, the woman asked for $3,000 dollars to speak. She however urged the Pakistani government to grant citizenship and provide her with $5,000 every week.

Robbins was at a women’s police station after concerns about her mental health and security were raised by local cops. However, after her insistence, she was later returned to the Garden area.

Her demands for weekly sum and her refusal to leave port city without financial assistance sparked widespread attention. Many even expressed disbelief over her unusual requests and the complex situation surrounding her stay in South Asian nation.

Meanwhile, Sindh government is monitoring the situation, while US consulate involved, attempting to arrange her return to the US.

