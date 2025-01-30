Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Update on Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony in Pakistan

Icc Releases Promo For Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – The opening ceremony of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will not take place due to delayed arrival of the two participating team, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports said there will be no press conference of the eight captains in Karachi and nor a pre-tournament photoshoot. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will also not attend the press conference in Karachi.

Reports said England team is set to arrive in Lahore on February 18 while Australia will arrive on February 19, as per the schedule provided by the cricket boards of the both countries.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and India will reach Dubai on February 15, while Afghanistan will arrive in Islamabad on February 12. New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa will already be in Pakistan after playing a tri-nation ODI series in Lahore and Karachi from February 8 to 14.

The first match of the Champions Trophy between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on February 19 in Karachi.

England have decided to take a one-week break after their month-long tour of India, which ends on February 12.

Meanwhile, Australia, which is part of a two-test and two-ODI series in Sri Lanka, will complete its tour in Colombo on February 14, after which they will rest for four days.

Earlier, both the ICC and PCB had shown interest in organizing the opening ceremony. However the arrival schedules of the England and Australia cricket teams, and other issues have made it impossible to hold an event.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.9
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
     

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search