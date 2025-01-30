Fakhr-e-Alam deeply upset after robbery at house in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity Fakhr-e-Alam’s house was robbed in southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday night.

The TV host shared the ordeal in a post shared on social media platform X, hoping that suspect are arrested by police.

“My home in Karachi has been robbed. Police are on the scene and an investigation is underway. It is unsettling and deeply upsetting. I am hoping that culprits are apprehended,” he wrote.

“Things don’t matter to me but peace of mind is priceless. That is the real loss here. For everyone else please remain vigilant,” Alam added.