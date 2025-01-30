Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Railways issues new refund policy for tickets

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has revised the ticket refund policy, stating that all refunds will now be made under new conditions.

As per the revised policy, passengers will get a 90 percent refund on tickets purchased from railways point of sale (POS) if they cancel the tickets 48 hours before the departure of the train.

There will be 80% refund if tickets are cancelled 24 to 48 hours before the train’s departure, adding that 70% refund will be made for cancellations within 24 hours of departure.

Furthermore, 50% of cost will be refunded if the ticket is cancelled within two hours of the train’s departure.

If the train is delayed by six hours or more, passengers will receive a full refund.

Railways spokesperson said the revised refund policy also applies to tickets purchased through the “Rabta” app.

The spokesperson said the refund process for POS tickets will only be made at the counters where the tickets were originally purchased.

Passengers are required to submit the original ticket along with a copy of their CNIC for the refund claim.

For online ticket refunds, passengers will be required to file the claim through the same online service used for payment. The refund policy for online tickets will be the same as that for POS tickets.

No refunds will be given for online tickets after the departure if the train.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

