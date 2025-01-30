Good News for Pakistan-UAE travelers as new flight services launching soon

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

KARACHI – The busy travel routes between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates UAE get another boost amid increasing business ties, tourism, and a large expatriate community.

Islamabad and Abu Dhabi reached major agreement to expand flight services to enhance connectivity and reinforce longstanding partnership. The deal is expected to play a key role in boosting bilateral trade and strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan’s envoy to the Gulf Nation told media that low-cost airline services are set to enter the route. Sialkot-based AirSial will operate from three Pakistani cities to Abu Dhabi while Wizz Air will begin operations between Abu Dhabi and two cities in Pakistan.

AirSial and Wizz Air’s flights are expected to begin in upcoming months, with specific flight routes and schedules to be announced shortly by the airlines.

Currently, Pakistan International Airlines  PIA, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai, Fly Jinnah, Air Arabia, Serene Air, and Air Blue are operating between two sides. Two sides are looking to increase flight frequencies to expanding trade, commerce, and cultural exchanges.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is due in UAE next month where he will attend World Government Summit.

UAE airline launches new flights to Lahore, Islamabad

