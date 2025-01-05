Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Elon Musk set to bring Starlink to Pakistan – But Will Govt approve satellite internet?

LAHORE – As millions of Pakistanis are dealing with back-to-back internet shutdowns, people are now looking at Starlink’s Entry, and if approved, it could boost connectivity and transform the digital landscape of the country.

Tech pioneer Elon Musk also shared an update about the launching of his service in the country as he was waiting for the government to give approval to allow access to Starlink internet. “We are waiting for approval from the government,” Musk said while responding to a tweet on X.

The world richest man responded to a user to who said “Pakistan could leap into the future, where every citizen has the chance to connect and grow. Please, let Starlink be our bridge to tomorrow”.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s aide Richard Grenell asked Musk to add Pakistan to the list of places that need Starlink internet.

Pakistan IT Minister Shaza Fatima said Starlink Internet Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. applied for a license. The federal government and Starlink are in initial stages of discussions regarding its license to operate in Pakistan.

The telecom authority is reportedly working to review technical requirements including bandwidth, uplinking, and gateway infrastructure are being evaluated as part of the standard licensing process for foreign satellite service providers.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

