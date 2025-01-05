Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab’s Free Solar Panel Program Registration ends today; Apply now for Free Installation

LAHORE – It’s the last call for Free Solar Panel Scheme in Punjab today as January 5, 2025, is the final day to apply for the scheme.

The provincial government extended the scheme for residents to register fora  free solar panel program as the initiative, designed to ease the financial burden of rising electricity costs, is open to eligible citizens who use between 100 and 200 units of electricity per month.

Punjab CM Solar Scheme Apply Online

Residents of Punjab can apply for the free solar panel program by following these steps

Register with SMS

Send your Valid CNIC number and electricity reference number to 8800 through your mobile phone.

Online Registration

You can also visit official registration portal at cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk. Enter required details and complete your application.

Beneficiaries will be chosen through a computerized ballot to ensure fairness. Verification will be based on electricity bill details linked to the CNIC to confirm eligibility.

The program was launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on December 6, 2024, as the program aims to distribute one lac solar systems over the next year. Consumers using up to 100 units will receive 550-watt solar systems, while those consuming up to 200 units will be provided with 1100-watt systems. Officials estimate that the program will help reduce electricity bills and cut down on carbon emissions by 57,000 tons annually.

Eligibility criteria for Punjab free solar scheme 2024 finalised

