Mustafa Case update: Girl allegedly assaulted by Armaghan discovered

A significant development has emerged in the Mustafa Amir murder case as the investigating officer revealed in court that the girl allegedly assaulted by the accused, Armaghan, has been found.

During the hearing at the Anti-Terrorism Administrative Court, the investigating officer informed the court that a girl named Zuma, who had suffered abuse at the hands of Armaghan, has been located. “Her DNA test needs to be conducted, and eyewitnesses’ statements under Section 164 must also be recorded,” the officer stated while requesting the accused’s remand.

The prosecution argued that the accused is highly cunning and has already undergone a medical examination following a high court order. The prosecutor insisted on granting physical remand to complete the investigation while opposing any meetings with the accused, stating that such interactions could hinder the probe.

The court, after reviewing the arguments, granted a five-day physical remand of the accused to facilitate further investigation.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

