Man shoots himself dead on premises of Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A man shot himself dead on premises of iconic Faisal Mosque in capital city of Islamabad, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports said the man has been identified as Faizan Ali, who was a resident of Rawalpindi. Police have shifted the body to hospital and launched an investigation into the matter.

Police have also recovered a gun found near the body of Faizan Ali.

Earlier this month, an employee of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has committed suicide in an area of Abbottabad after he was laid off by the government.

Reports said the federal government has started sending letters to the daily wages employees of the utility stores regarding their dismissal as it is taking measures to lessen financial burden on it.

Junaid Qureshi, who had been working at the store for 13 years, ended his life soon after he got the termination letter.

A couple of days ago the government announced laying off all the 3,000 daily wage employees.