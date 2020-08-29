Indian troops kill three more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 7
10:56 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), today, raising the number of the slain youth to seven from yesterday.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Zadoora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir in the wee hours today.
The operation continued till last reports came in.
The troops martyred four youth during a similar operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district of South Kashmir, yesterday.
