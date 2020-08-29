Indian troops kill three more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 7
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
Indian troops kill three more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 7
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), today, raising the number of the slain youth to seven from yesterday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Zadoora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir in the wee hours today. 

The operation continued till last reports came in.

The troops martyred four youth during a similar operation in Kiloora area of Shopian district of South Kashmir, yesterday.

More From This Category
Hazrat Imam Hussain’s passion helped enliven ...
12:03 AM | 30 Aug, 2020
19 dead, 13 injured after heavy rains lash ...
10:56 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
#SupportTurkey trends in Pakistan amid tensions ...
10:20 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings, ...
09:46 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
9th Muharram processions culminate peacefully in ...
09:29 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
10 Muharram: Pakistan marks Ashur amid strict ...
08:59 PM | 29 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Four absolutely skin transforming DIY face masks that actually work
06:43 PM | 29 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr