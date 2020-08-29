Mobile service suspended in parts of Punjab on Muharram 9
Share
LAHORE - Mobile service has been suspended in several districts of Punjab on the occasion of Muharram 9.
According to the media reports, the service will remain suspended in Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Rawalpindi till 07:00 PM.
81 processions – from different Imam Bargahs – and 166 majalis are scheduled in Multan. Nine processions and 35 majalis have been declared extremely sensitive.
Heavy security arrangements have been made to ensure the security of leading processions and aerial surveillance is also being conducted.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Army and Rangers have also been reserved for security purpose in some parts of the province.
- Pakistan’s Babar Azam equals Kohli, Finch's T20I record09:41 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
- Central 10th Muharram procession culminates peacefully in Karachi09:19 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
-
- Mohammad Hafeez becomes second Pakistani player to score 2,000 T20I ...07:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan to repatriate 200 nationals from India next week07:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2020
- Celebrities expecting babies – What’s due next?06:41 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
- Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, dies at 4303:34 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
- You’re the reason I smile every day: Shahroz Sabzwari wishes Sadaf ...02:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020