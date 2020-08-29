Mobile service suspended in parts of Punjab on Muharram 9

LAHORE - Mobile service has been suspended in several districts of Punjab on the occasion of Muharram 9.

According to the media reports, the service will remain suspended in Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujrat and Rawalpindi till 07:00 PM.

81 processions – from different Imam Bargahs – and 166 majalis are scheduled in Multan. Nine processions and 35 majalis have been declared extremely sensitive.

Heavy security arrangements have been made to ensure the security of leading processions and aerial surveillance is also being conducted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army and Rangers have also been reserved for security purpose in some parts of the province.