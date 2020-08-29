Federal, Sindh govts will immediately solve three major problems of Karachi, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through during monsoon rains.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the prime minister said that out of this devastation and suffering there is now a positive development as my government, along with the Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

Cleaning the nullahs once & for all & dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal & sewerage problems; & resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 29, 2020

He said that the federal and the provincial governments will clean the nullahs once and for all and deal with encroachments impeding water channels; devise a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems; and resolve the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi.