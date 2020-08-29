Federal, Sindh govts will immediately solve three major problems of Karachi, says PM Imran

01:39 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
Federal, Sindh govts will immediately solve three major problems of Karachi, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through during monsoon rains.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the prime minister said that out of this devastation and suffering there is now a positive development as my government, along with the Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

He said that the federal and the provincial governments will clean the nullahs once and for all and deal with encroachments impeding water channels; devise a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems; and resolve the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi. 

