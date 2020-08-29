You’re the reason I smile every day: Shahroz Sabzwari wishes Sadaf Kanwal on birthday

02:31 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
You're the reason I smile every day: Shahroz Sabzwari wishes Sadaf Kanwal on birthday
While the fancy gifts and parties that celebs are given on their birthdays are much-needed and all, nothing quite compares to the sweet messages their loved ones post on their respective social media accounts.

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari turned his wife, Sadaf Kanwal’s birthday into a very special occasion with a very romantic post on Instagram.

Sharing a loving picture of the Pakistani supermodel, Sabzwari wrote, "You are the reason I smile every day. Happy birthday, my all!”  The caption was concluded with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Sadaf shared a heartwarming post on Instagram for Shahroz’ birthday.

Sadaf and Shahroz got married in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in May 2020. The pictures posted by the couple from their big day received a lot of criticism on social media. 

Consequently, the Nand actor later shared a clarification video on Instagram to and responded to all the backlash. The video was deleted later.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

