Karachi nurse’s head shaved for expressing wish to marry her colleague

KARACHI – A 22-year-old nurse suffered a shocking violence as her head was shaved by her own family members after she expressed her wish to marry out of her will in Quaidabad area of Karachi’s Malir district.

Police have arrested five suspects, including her father, mother and grandmother, after registering a case on a complaint filed by the victim, who works at a hospital in the port city.

Police said the woman had expressed her desire to marry her colleague, which enraged her family members.

The nurse alleged that her family, including a paternal uncle, beat her and shaved off her head in order to stop from stepping outside the home.

During investigation, police found that the victim’s parents were living separately for months due to a dispute.

In previous month, her father started visiting them and presurising them to move back to their house. Upon refusal, he beat her and her sister. After which, the nurse along with her sister shifted to a friend’s house on December 12.

She alleged that on December 20, her parents, and some other relatives reached her friend’s house where they beat her and shaved her head.