Latest update on issuance of arms license in Punjab

LAHORE – The authority for issuance of arms licenses in Punjab has been transferred to deputy commissioners.

The Home Department spokesperson said the decision has been taken under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023, which also delegates other powers to the deputy commissioners.

The authority for issuance of license for weapon repairing has been given to the concerned deputy commissioner and the additional secretary of the Judicial Department of the Home Department.

They have also been empowered to renew the expired license of weapon repair across the province.

Similarly, the authority for issuing duplicate weapon repair licenses has been given to deputy commissioners and the additional secretary of the Judicial Department. The authority for changes in weapon bore and ammunition increase in the current category has already been assigned them.

The DCs have also been empowered to issue duplicate firearm licenses. As per the rules, the deputy commissioners will be required to share updated records of arms licenses with the Home Department on a monthly basis.