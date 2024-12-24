Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest update on issuance of arms license in Punjab

LAHORE – The authority for issuance of arms licenses in Punjab has been transferred to deputy commissioners.

The Home Department spokesperson said the decision has been taken under the Punjab Arms Rules 2023, which also delegates other powers to the deputy commissioners.

The authority for issuance of license for weapon repairing has been given to the concerned deputy commissioner and the additional secretary of the Judicial Department of the Home Department.

They have also been empowered to renew the expired license of weapon repair across the province.

Similarly, the authority for issuing duplicate weapon repair licenses has been given to deputy commissioners and the additional secretary of the Judicial Department. The authority for changes in weapon bore and ammunition increase in the current category has already been assigned them.

The DCs have also been empowered to issue duplicate firearm licenses. As per the rules, the deputy commissioners will be required to share updated records of arms licenses with the Home Department on a monthly basis.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 24 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

