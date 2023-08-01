Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali's wife shares some memories of her husband on first anniversary of Lasbela copter crash

LAHORE – The first martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan Army officers, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash during the flood relief operations in Balochistan’s Lasbela district on August 1 last year, was observed on Tuesday.

Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali was among the six officers who were martyred in the incident. Civil and military leadership of the country paid a tribute to the martyrs on their first martyrdom anniversary.

In an interview, the widow of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali shared how she reeled through the toughest moments of her life. She said: "Throughout my 26 years of married life, I knew that one day Sarfraz would become a martyr. Every day when he would leave home, I would have this thought that today he might become a martyr."

Arifa Sarfraz said when she received the news about the missing of the helicopter she was constantly praying for his safety. “At that moment, I was feeling anxious and hoping that things would not be worse than what I was imagining."

She said the worsening weather situation in Lasbela had made it difficult for rescue teams to continue the operation.

"Being the wife of an army officer, I was mentally prepared to hear the news of their martyrdom because the life we lived made me realize that when someone's time to depart from this world comes, no one can stop it, and Sarfraz also held the same belief."

Arifa said she did not lose the hope of the survival of her husband until the accident was officially confirmed. Sharing details, she said: “I had instructed my security guards not to let any vehicle enter our house without my permission. I gave this order out of fear that someone might come to me and confirm the news.”

Arifa Sarfraz, reminiscing about her husband, said, "I still feel that one day Sarfraz will return home.” She said she felt proud of the martyrdom of her husband, adding that Allah Almighty has made her strong to bear this loss.

Arif said her husband was sincere to his work and as a wife “I understand his duties for the country”. “We faced several ups and downs in our life but our relationship of respect remained intact,” she said.

She said everything had changed since August 1 in her life. “People think I am alone but it isn’t that as I have my children with me,” she said.