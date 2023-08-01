Search

Twitter's brand-new X logo removed from its headquarters after complains

09:35 PM | 1 Aug, 2023
Twitter's brand-new X logo removed from its headquarters after complains
Source: Social Media

Twitter, which is transitioning to the 'X' brand, was abruptly compelled to remove the enormous, bright X logo that had been installed atop its San Francisco headquarters just a few days ago.

Residents in the area voiced objections to the hastily built sign that was supported by sandbags. Twitter had refused to allow investigators access to the roof, according to the city's lawsuit, saying that the X logo was just a "temporary lighted sign for an event."

The owner of the building housing Twitter's headquarters did indeed receive a notice of violation, according to Patrick Hannan, the department's communications director in San Francisco. 

He said 24 complaints were made about the unpermitted building throughout the course of the weekend to the Department of Building Inspection, voicing concerns about the building's structural stability and lighting.

He said that no permit was sought for taking down the log, however, when the structure is removed, a permission may be sought for safety reasons.

Hannan said the building's owner failed to get the required building permits for both the construction and dismantling of the structure, the department will punish him or her. The department's expenditure for the inspection and inquiry would be covered by these fines.

X logo on twitter's headquarters surfaced over the weekend, showing a brilliant light flashing and sweeping across the X symbol. This logo has just recently been adopted by the company.

Twitter changes its bird logo to “X”

