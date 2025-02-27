10kg flour bag prices dropped by up to Rs85

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a significant reduction in wheat flour prices ahead of Ramazan 2025.

The decision has been taken to provide relief to masses in the holy month of fasting as flour is one of the essential commodities used on daily basis.

In Gujranwala, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, the price of 10 kilogramme flour has been reduced by Rs25 to Rs75.

Furthermore, the price of 10kg flour bag has been decreased by Rs20 to Rs80 in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions.

The rate of flour bag has been reduced by up to Rs85 in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan for the month of Ramazan.

The flour at subsidised rates is available at model bazars across the Punjab.