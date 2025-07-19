Alizeh Shah’s ‘Secret Boyfriend’ revealed? Fans spot a clue!

KARACHI – Lollywood star Alizeh Shah has once again set social media on fire, but this time, it’s not because of her bold fashion choices or viral dance videos. This time, its her mystery man that has everyone talking.

Ehd-e-Wafa actress, known for blockbuster drama roles and controversial online presence, dropped a series of cryptic Instagram stories that have fans convinced she’s in love, and hiding it in plain sight.

In one story, Alizeh is seen gently placing her hand on a man’s shoulder with face hidden, but the two blue heart emojis said it all. In another, the same mystery man appears to be lovingly serving her food. If that wasn’t enough to raise eyebrows, Alizeh later posted a mirror selfie with a guy standing just behind her, but framed so his face remains out of view, leaving only a glimpse of a sharply defined jawline.

Amid buzz, fans are looking for answers in the comments , and it didn’t take long for social media sleuths to throw out a name.

As per available information, the man in cryptic post is Zohaib Khan, a rising Pakistani cinematographer as Alizeh and Zohaib follow each other on Instagram.

Netizens have already dubbed him “Alizeh’s silent lover,” and memes about her “soft launch” have taken over social media.