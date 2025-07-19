vivo Y19s Pro now available in Pakistan, specifications, price

LAHORE – vivo has expanded its Y Series lineup by introducing the all-new Y19s Pro, a refined version of the popular Y19s. This upgrade features enhanced battery performance, enabling longer-lasting power without compromising the essential features that users value.

The Y19s Pro combines vivo’s signature stylish design with an immersive audio-visual experience, reliable durability, and dependable imaging capabilities. This makes it a versatile device that meets the demands of both daily activities and leisure time. Priced at Rs. 43,999, the vivo Y19s Pro offers a stylish design along with balanced performance, making it an excellent choice for users who value both practicality and affordability.

Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director of Brand Strategy at vivo, stated, “The Y19s Pro is all about giving users more of what they love. It’s an ideal choice for those who appreciate reliable performance, enhanced capacity, and modern design in a single device.”

Supercharged Power, Built to Last

In a world where smartphones serve as wallets, workstations, and all-in-one companions, the vivo Y19s Pro is built to go the distance. It features a massive 6000 mAh battery, a significant upgrade from its predecessor, delivering extended usage on a single charge and leading battery life in its price range. Whether you’re relying on navigation, scrolling through TikTok, gaming, or staying connected with loved ones, the Y19S Pro keeps up, retaining up to 30% battery after 9 hours of continuous high-intensity use.

With 44W FlashCharge, the device powers up quickly and efficiently charges from 20% to 80% in just 50 minutes, so you can get back to what matters without long waits. And thanks to vivo’s 5-Year Battery Health[2] protection, the battery retains at least 80% of its capacity after 1700 charge-discharge cycles, so users can count on reliable performance for years to come. From daily routines to extended adventures, the Y19s Pro is engineered for longevity, offering longer usage on a single charge and a power system that keeps up for the long haul.

Durability That Works Hard Inside and Out

The Y19s Pro is designed for exceptional durability. With its reinforced anti-drop design, the device is built using impact-resistant materials and a comprehensive cushioning system, which helps absorb shocks and protects key components during accidental falls. This robust construction has earned both the SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification and Military-Grade Certification, instilling users with added confidence for everyday use.

The Y19s Pro is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance, making it capable of withstanding splashes, spills, and airborne particles. Its dust-resistant design effectively blocks fine dust, exhaust, and sand, ensuring reliability in outdoor settings, such as at the beach. Additionally, the touchscreen remains responsive even with wet fingers, enabling seamless typing, swiping, and zooming without interruption.

Beyond its tough exterior, the Y19s Pro is optimised for longevity, providing a smooth user experience for up to 36 months. This ensures consistent performance across apps and files, even after years of usage. It’s protection and reliability, redefined.

Seamless Performance Meets Sensory Immersion

The Y19s Pro is designed to keep up with how users live, multitask, and stay entertained throughout the day. Powered by optimised background processing and ample storage, it allows for smooth app switching and reliable performance across multiple tasks—whether you’re browsing, messaging, gaming, or streaming. Featuring a large 6.68-inch High-Brightness Dotch Display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, every scroll, tap, and swipe feels fluid and responsive—perfect for social media, gaming, streaming, and even work on the go.

With peak brightness reaching up to 1000 nits[3], the display remains clear and vibrant whether you’re under bright sunlight or indoors. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light, the screen also helps reduce eye strain for longer, more comfortable viewing. Complementing the visuals are Dual Stereo Speakers, capable of boosting volume by up to 300%, delivering rich, immersive sound that enhances everything from music to video playback.

On the imaging front, the Y19s Pro is equipped to meet everyday photography needs with ease and clarity. Its high-resolution 50 MP HD primary camera[6] ensures crisp, vivid images across a wide range of scenes. Whether it’s a spontaneous selfie, a casual portrait, or a low-light setting, the Y19s Pro delivers consistently strong results with its versatile portrait and night modes. Designed to handle real-life moments as they happen, the camera setup makes creative, high-quality photography simple and accessible for everyone.

Stylish Appearance: A Statement in Every Detail

Vivo continues to impress with its commitment to design, particularly for those who value fashion and individuality. The Y19s Pro features an eye-catching Dynamic Light, seamlessly integrated into the rear camera module. This interactive design element allows users to personalise their device with subtle lighting cues for various everyday moments—whether it’s receiving a call, launching a game, playing music, taking a photo, or simply charging. More than just a visual detail, it transforms the phone into a stylish and expressive accessory.

The Y19s Pro is available in three stunning color variants, each inspired by natural elegance and crafted with a premium finish that plays with texture and reflection. Glacier Blue evokes the calm and refreshing essence of distant glaciers, with its cool tone and distinctive Glacier Texture creating a sense of quiet strength and serenity. Pearl Silver captivates with a dazzling, rainbow-like iridescence that shifts beautifully with the light, offering a soft, refined glow with every movement. Diamond Black maintains a classic and minimal look, featuring a fine Diamond Texture that adds visual depth and a smooth, modern finish. Whether you prefer soft elegance or timeless simplicity, there’s a Y19s Pro to match your style.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y19s Pro will be available in Pakistan with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 43,999. Customers can begin purchasing the device starting on July 19th.

vivo provides extensive after-sales support, which includes a one-year warranty for the Y19s Pro, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a six-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in the country.

Additionally, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1, which includes 2GB per month for six months.

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y19s-pro