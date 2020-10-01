Thank you to my fans for all the love on my birthday: Ahad Raza Mir

The super-talented actor Ahad Raza Mir just recently turned 27 and he's treating his fans with a heartfelt message in his latest Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of a delicious looking cake, Ahad wrote, "To all my amazing fans, Thank you for all the love on my birthday. I truly mean it when I say my fans are my family."

The "Yeh Mera Dil' actor also thanked his wife for her efforts in making his big day special. "I also want to mention that no one does cakes like Sajal. Thank you for being part of my life," he concluded.

The star received tons of love from all his fans and family members on his birthday as they took to social media and shared some heartfelt wishes for Ahad.

Mir’s mother shared an extremely sweet message for her son, writing,” You are my pride and my everything.”

Sajal hared a loving photo with her husband and penned the most adorable wish for his "one and only."

His sister-in-law Saboor Aly went down the memory lane and posted an adorable snap from his wedding, accompanied by an emotional caption.

“Happy Birthday Ahad Bhai. You mean so much to our family. Wishing you love, success, and happiness in your life. We are proud of you,” wrote Saboor.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!