Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland's baby? Here’s all you need to know

Social sites remained abuzz on Wednesday with the reports of Zendaya’s alleged pregnancy.

Zendaya and Tom Holland, the co-stars of the Marvel superhero movie Spider-Man, earlier ignored the rumors of being in a relationship until paparazzi captured them having a make-out session in Los Angeles last year.

The recent development surfaced when an Instagram story went viral revealing that the 25-year-old is expecting Tom Holland’s child. The clip featured a sonogram that was photoshopped to look as if the American actress had posted it herself.

As the trolls were having a field day on Twitter and TikTok, Zendaya cleared the air in recent Instagram stories. See now, this is why I stay off Twitter, she wrote lamenting that people are just making stuff up for no reason.

The Dune star makes the statement as netizens were duped by the phony posts. Zendaya was even trending on social sites, with many fake tweets along with some memes.

Several hoaxes went viral on social media earlier this year sparking rumors about weddings, breakups, and pregnancies of celebrities. Social media posts claimed that ASAP Rocky cheated on Rihanna, which again was all started by a single fake post.

Fake news is all around us today despite that some social sites especially Twitter launched fact check trial programme to curb misinformation.