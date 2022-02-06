Pakistanis poke fun at Indian users for mistaking Usman Mukhtar as soldier killed in Balochistan

Netizens troll Indian users for peddling misinformation

10:57 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
Pakistanis poke fun at Indian users for mistaking Usman Mukhtar as soldier killed in Balochistan
ISLAMABAD – Delhi-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan has also spawned a high volume of misinformation and now Indian defense social media handles are embarrassed over mistaking a Pakistani actor as a dead troop.

Internet was left in a frenzy after an Indian account share the photos of Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar as SSG commando captain Daniyal who was killed while fighting the separatists in the southwestern region.

What started off as nationalist propaganda by Indian social media teams took a hilarious turn when Usman Mukhtar came forward and trolled the so-called Indian defense analysts. 'Okay then', he wrote as fake news leave Indian trolls red-faced.

The picture is actually from the sets of the TV drama Sinf-e-Aahan which is based on female cadets of Pakistan armed forces.

Meanwhile, in the recent incident, the tweet quickly blew up as netizens came with hilarious responses. Check some of the reactions.

The incident is not the first one as former Indian general Harsha Kakar found himself in the middle of a controversy after he shared a tweet that misidentified Shan Shahid, Umair Jaswal, and other actors as soldiers who were allegedly killed in Afghanistan’s Panjshir.

