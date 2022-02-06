Furious driver drags, injures traffic cop while attempting to flee in Lahore (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – In a disturbing event in the provincial capital, a ‘fanatic’ car driver critically injured a traffic cop who was checking ‘unauthorised’ registration plates near Nisbet Road.
Reports in local media said the incident occurred on Saturday when a driver of a saloon car injured Lahore traffic personnel after being stopped over illegal registration plates.
The scary video incident was captured by surveillance cameras. CCTV footage showed the driver did not apply brakes when the cop, identified as Fayyaz, signaled him to stop.
Man, who tried to dodge the penalty then, hit the officer who was standing in the center of the road and then took a U-turn and managed to flee from the spot.
Meanwhile, Fayyaz was admitted to Mayo Hospital with critical injuries. Chief Traffic Officer Muntazir Mehdi has ordered the arrest of the car driver. Cops have launched a probe following the incident, while further investigations are underway.
Lahore traffic warden risks life to stop 'tinted ... 03:18 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – A traffic warden almost crushed by a car driver after being stopped for using tinted glasses. Video ...
A similar incident happened in the city last year when a motorist dragged a traffic warden on the bonnet of his vehicle after being stopped overuse of tinted glasses.
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- PSL7: Must-win game for Karachi Kings as they face Islamabad United ...12:44 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- PTI MPA Asad Khokhar, 3 family members booked in murder case12:17 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Furious driver drags, injures traffic cop while attempting to flee in ...11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran Khan leaves for home after concluding China visit11:23 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistanis poke fun at Indian users for mistaking Usman Mukhtar as ...10:57 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank video goes viral09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Nora Fatehi shares how her Instagram handle got hacked08:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir recreates 'Fiza Shiza' viral scene (VIDEO)08:29 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021