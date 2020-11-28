Lahore traffic warden risks life to stop 'tinted glass car' (VIDEO)

LAHORE – A traffic warden almost crushed by a car driver after being stopped for using tinted glasses.

Video taken from Punjab Safe City Authority shows the car hitting the warden who was later thrown on the road. The driver almost crushed him to death and later fled the scene on a busy thoroughfare in Lahore, reported 24 News channel on Saturday.

The officer stopped the driver for violation and he did not cooperate with him and refused to show the necessary documents. Instead, he started abusing the official before starting the car and hitting him.

The warden jumps on the car’s bonnet to stop him while the 'maniac' driver manoeuvres the vehicle in a zigzag to hurt the traffic cop and escaping the scene. The driver escaped the spot and is not identified yet.

Later, the traffic warden named Waseem got a case registered with the Shadman Police Station.