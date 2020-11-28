TCL 20 5G specifications and images leaked

LAHORE – The specifications of the TCL 20 5G, the upcoming device of Chinese phone and display making giant TCL, has been leaked online.

The handset is being expected to land in mobile markets in early next year.

TCL 20 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset along with three cameras on the back, reported tipster Evan Blass on Friday.

The TCL 20 5G moniker touts the phone to be a successor to TCL 10 5G that debuted in April.

However, its leaked specifications suggest that it could be a low-mid-range model that may just be a follow-up to TCL Plex that was launched at last year's IFA in Berlin. TCL 20 5G is rumoured to come with a hole-punch display and include triple rear cameras.

Expected Specifications

The cellphone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a centre-aligned selfie camera cutout and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the smartphone reportedly houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that may include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the phone is rumoured to offer an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

It also offers 128GB and 256GB storage versions on TCL 20 5G, along with microSD card support for expansion. The phone is also expected to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will also equip with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone may come with a 4,500mAh battery.

Moreover, TCL 20 5G would feature a gradient finish on the back. The phone also appears to have thin bezels and a significant chin below the display.