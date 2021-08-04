The All-Rounder Smartphone: vivo V21e Comes with Ultra Sleek Design and Promising Hardware

Nowadays, smartphone users are being promised big on several fronts: bigger screens, long-lasting batteries, and most importantly, exceptional cameras. Therefore, consumers have a myriad of choices to choose from according to their needs and preferences. However, when it comes to younger audiences who aspire for premium and sophisticated experience in an affordable range, not all smartphone brands can offer that.

vivo is one such smartphone brand always striving to address the pain points of smartphone users with its indigenous technologies and making it accessible at competitive price points.

Recently, vivo introduced the most affordable version of the V21 series, the V21e. The smartphone carries forward the legacy of the V series that rides on the value of premium-ness, sleek design, aesthetically pleasing appeal, and unparalleled camera and battery performance.

A perfect blend of innovation, style, and technology, the new V21e is crafted to make professional smartphone imagery accessible to all users.With powerful hardware and a sleek design, it is the perfect companion for the youth of today, enablingthem to express themselves in brand new ways.

vivo is constantly looking forward to providing its consumers with the best-in-class technologies and V21e is a great exemplar of showing its commitment as it comes with excellent front-camera hardware, combined with cutting-edge software and autofocus features for clearer images, better night shots, and ultra-stable videos in 4K quality. This feature-rich smartphone is a game-changer in all aspects.

Here are a few features that distinguish the V21e from other smartphones:

Flash Charges in no time

The 33W Flash Charge allows users to power up their phone in no time, providing users with more hours and flexibility to shoot photos, play games, and binge-watch their favourite shows online without worrying about charging the battery every now and then.

Powerful performance and a long-lasting battery life

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 128GB ROM and 8GB + 3GB extendable RAM, the performance of the V21e has been exceptional. Its operating system, Funtouch OS 11.1, offers a high-quality visual experience, better core competitiveness, and an enjoyable experience.

With additional RAM, multitasking and navigating through the operating system have been extra-smooth with no lags in between so that you can enjoy different applications at once. V21e also has an Ultra Game Mode that offers an effortless gaming experience.

Immersive viewing experience with smooth display

In addition to the design, the display is as amazing as the smartphone. Whether you are a movie buff or a cricket enthusiast, everybody enjoys watching content on a device that delivers an immersive viewing experience.

It also comes with the E3 Super AMOLED Display that produces brilliant colors, elevates visual effects, and reduces motion blur, providing an enchanting viewing experience. It is powered with HDR 10 display, making the screen look more natural, retaining complete brightness and color information of photos and videos, and gives eye protection against blue light.

Ultra-slim look and aesthetic design

The all-new V21e has a sophisticated ultra-slim design and delivers powerful performance. It features an elegant, sleek aesthetic that effortlessly integrates thoughtful design elements and enhances your style quotient.

The smartphone weighs in at just 171g, and its 7.38mm Ultra Slim AG Glass design covergives it an impeccable yet smooth look. It is available in stunning and nature-inspired colors like Roman Black and Diamond Flare.

You thought this was all? Not yet!

44MP Eye Autofocus front and 64MP Night camera

It is equipped with a 44MP Eye Autofocus in the front camera and a 64MP Night camera, providing exceptional image quality in dim lighting conditions. The Night Camera is combined with Super Night Mode, Stylish Night Filter, Art Portrait Video, Ultra Stable Video, delivering a quality photography experience.

Furthermore, it is also equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) in both the front and rear cameras to bring in better stabilization through software algorithms without the need for additional hardware, saving space and thus reducing the size of the phone.

vivo, with its new V21e, proves its commitment to customers by providing an all-rounder smartphone that fulfils the ever-evolving needs of its young and tech-savvy consumers and further strives to enhance the mobile photography experience to professional-level photography.

The brand believes that photographs help you cherish memories and precious moments with your loved ones time and again. The V21e, with its meaningful innovation, user-friendly features, and exceptional cameras, aims to redefine the selfie experience and ensure that customers capture their memories in the best way possible! The best part? It does all of this while looking stellar and doesn't cost a fortune. Get yours now at the price of PKR 45,999 only.

For more details, visit vivo’s official website: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v21e