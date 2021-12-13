India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
Share
India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has been crowned Miss Universe in the Israeli city of Eilat amid a plethora of controversies where contestants defied pressure to boycott in support of the Palestinians.
Punjab's beauty queen bagged the top prize in the Red Sea resort. Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira was the first runner-up and South Africa's Lalela Mswane took the second runner-up spot.
The 70th edition of the annual pageant was held in Israel for the first time and also faced complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel wrote: “We urge all participants to withdraw, to avoid complicity in Israel’s apartheid regime and its violation of Palestinian human rights.”
The 80 contestants also included Miss Morocco Kawtar Benhalima and Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani, whose majority Muslim nations normalised ties with Israel last year.
Muslim-majority states like Indonesia and Malaysia do not have diplomatic relations with Israel and have not sent contestants. While the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with Israel last year, they did not send a candidate.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021 05:43 PM | 17 May, 2021
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza has been crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday in Florida. The night marked the Miss Universe ...
- NIH confirms first case of Omicron variant in Pakistan03:21 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
-
- Rana Shamim’s indictment in contempt case deferred till Dec 2002:09 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- ‘No compromise on state writ’: Info minister warns banned TTP to ...01:25 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Did Saudi Arabia ban Tableeghi Jamaat? Here’s all you need to know01:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
- Alizeh Shah takes a tumble on runway at Bridal Couture Week (VIDEO)10:26 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
- ‘Most cars in a drive-in music concert’ win Pakistan Guinness ...10:46 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021