Windies women hunt Pakistan in 3-0 clean sweep

KARACHI – West Indies women's cricket team have claimed the three-match T20I series against Pakistan at the National Stadium.

Windies skipper Stefanie Taylor remained unbeaten with a ton to complete a whitewash in the three-match women’s ODI series on Sunday. The composed visitors also bagged the first two fixtures at the same venue.

Batting first, team Green scored 225 after captain Javaria Khan was run out for the second time in the three-match series. Pakistani women team’s most experienced player Khan could manage only 13 while the opening batter Muneeba bagged 58 from 88 balls with eight boundaries.

Aliya Riaz scored 44 from 57 balls, Omaima and Erum Javed made a half-century. Left-arm spinner Anam Amin and pacer Diana Baig sent back the first three Windies batter shortly however skipper hit 12 fours in 117 bowls innings.

Hayley Matthews and Chedian also made important runs while Sadia Iqbal provided the breakthrough by removing Matthews before half-century.

Shamilia Connell speaking after the series credited team players for their astonishing performance. She, however, termed bubble life as tough as they support one another en route to a potential clean sweep.

She also mentioned that security in the South Asian country is good other than the hospitality. We’ve been heavily secured. The staff and everybody has given us their support, she added.