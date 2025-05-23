Pakistan’s Naila Kiani makes history by climbing world’s third highest peak

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has successfully scaled the world’s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga, located in Nepal.

With this feat, she has become the first Pakistani woman to summit twelve peaks above 8,000 meters.

Naila Kiani is a renowned Pakistani mountaineer celebrated for her record-breaking achievements in high-altitude climbing.

She is the first Pakistani woman to summit twelve peaks above 8,000 meters, a remarkable feat in the world of mountaineering. Known for her strength, determination, and resilience, Naila has successfully scaled some of the world’s highest and most challenging mountains, including Mount Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II, and most recently, Kanchenjunga — the world’s third highest peak.

Beyond her climbing success, Naila Kiani is also a trained boxer and a mother, balancing her adventurous spirit with personal commitments.

Her journey inspires many, especially women in Pakistan, to break barriers and pursue their passions.

She has consistently raised the Pakistani flag on international peaks, becoming a symbol of national pride and perseverance.

Naila’s achievements continue to set new benchmarks in the history of Pakistani mountaineering.