Summer vacations 2025 in Islamabad schools announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education has announced summer vacations in Islamabad’s educational institutions from June 5 to August 1, 2025.

According to the official notification, all educational institutions will reopen on Monday, August 4, 2025.

The directorate has also revised the school timings due to weather conditions.

The single-shift schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, starting from May 26. Double-shift schools have been instructed to operate in the evening hours during this period.

Classes for BS and ADP students will continue as per the existing schedule. Additionally, libraries and IT labs will remain open throughout the summer vacation period, the notification said.

A day earlier, the Sindh government officially declared the summer holidays for schools across the province. The Department of School Education, Sindh, issued a notification confirming the break.

According to the notification, schools in Sindh will be closed for the summer vacation from June 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

This announcement applies equally to both public and private schools in the region, marking a two-month break for students and school staff alike. The decision aligns with the region’s ongoing efforts to manage the impact of the hot summer months on educational activities.