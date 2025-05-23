President of Pakistan Softball Federation, Asif Azeem, passes away

President of the Pakistan Softball Federation and a prominent figure in the country’s sports administration, Asif Azeem, has passed away after a prolonged illness.

His son confirmed the news, stating that Azeem had suffered a heart attack two weeks ago and had been undergoing treatment in the hospital since then.

In addition to leading the Pakistan Softball Federation, Asif Azeem also served as the Media Coordinator for the Pakistan Olympic Association. His contributions to promoting softball and supporting various Olympic disciplines in Pakistan have been widely acknowledged.

The sports community across the country has expressed deep sorrow over his demise, remembering him as a dedicated leader committed to the growth of athletics in Pakistan.