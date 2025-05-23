Thunderstorms and rain forecasted after intense heat

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain, thunderstorms, and dusty winds in the upper regions of the country on May 23 and 24. Humid winds are steadily entering the northern and central parts, and a western weather system is expected to reach these areas by May 24.

Areas such as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, and Galyat are likely to experience heavy rain along with thunderstorms and dust storms. The meteorological department has advised the public to stay alert and prepared for potential disruptions caused by the stormy weather.