In an unexpected turn of events, India has taken its rivalry with Pakistan to a new level, now extending it to the names of popular sweets. Following a recent military defeat, the Indian government has decided to remove references to Pakistan in the names of certain traditional Indian desserts, which has sparked a wave of discussion in both countries.

Two renowned Indian sweets, “Miso Pak” and “Moti Pak,” have now been renamed to “Miso Shri” and “Moti Shri,” respectively. The change comes on the heels of India’s military defeat at the hands of Pakistan during “Operation Bunyān Marsūs,” which marked a significant escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The rebranding of these sweets follows a military confrontation that took place on the night of May 6-7, 2025, when Indian forces launched airstrikes against five locations in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Pakistan’s armed forces responded decisively, downing five Indian fighter jets in a swift retaliation. India had called the operation “Operation Sindoor,” but the Pakistani military countered with “Operation Bunyān Marsūs” (Iron Wall), delivering a strong blow to India’s military aspirations.

The move to erase the “Pak” from these sweets, often regarded as a symbol of cultural heritage, highlights how the ongoing tensions have permeated even the most mundane aspects of daily life. The decision has sparked mixed reactions in India, with some arguing that the change is politically motivated, while others believe it reflects deeper nationalist sentiments in the aftermath of the military defeat.