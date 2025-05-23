Gold hits Rs 351,000 per tola in Pakistan as global market soars

After a brief one-day pause, gold prices soared once again in both international and local markets. The international bullion market witnessed a significant uptick on Friday, with the price of gold per ounce climbing by $35 to reach an all-time high of $3,326.

Following the trend in the global market, domestic gold prices in Pakistan also saw a sharp rise. In major local bullion markets, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 3,500 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs 351,000 per tola.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs 3,000, settling at Rs 300,925.

The upward trend was not limited to gold. The price of silver also registered gains, with per tola silver increasing by Rs 38 to reach Rs 3,466, and 10 grams of silver rising by Rs 33 to hit Rs 2,971.

The surge in gold and silver prices is attributed to growing economic uncertainty and increased demand for safe-haven assets in the international market.