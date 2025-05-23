Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian flights

By Web Desk
6:13 pm | May 23, 2025
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Flights

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Airports Authority has extended the closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.

According to a spokesperson for the Authority, the ban on Indian aircraft using Pakistani airspace has been extended until 4:59 AM on June 24, 2025.

The restriction applies to all aircraft that are Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased, including military aircraft.

No flights operated by Indian airlines or operators will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace.

Initially imposed until May 23 following a decision by the National Security Committee, the ban has now been extended for another month.

