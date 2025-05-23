Private Hajj quota reduced to 25,698 due to operator negligence: Religious minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, stated that this year only 25,698 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj under the private scheme due to delays and negligence in completing the necessary procedures on time by private Hajj operators.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad alongside the Secretary of Religious Affairs, Sardar Yousaf explained that while the Hajj policy was approved in November, he assumed charge of the ministry in March. He mentioned that he had visited Saudi Arabia twice to review the arrangements.

Under Pakistan’s Hajj policy, the quota is split 50/50 between the government and private sectors, with a total quota of 179,210 pilgrims. The Ministry of Religious Affairs successfully managed the government scheme, sent payments on time, and secured approval for the pilgrims within the set deadlines, in accordance with Saudi directives.

However, the minister said that several NGOs and private clusters in the private Hajj scheme failed to comply with instructions, despite being fully aware of the rules issued by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

He pointed out that these organizations delayed the required processes and insisted on using their old companies, even though Saudi authorities required each cluster to have a minimum of 2,000 pilgrims for 2025. Originally, the rule allowed clusters of 500.

The minister stated that a total of 904 companies formed clusters to meet the 2,000 pilgrim target. HOPE — the umbrella organization of these private operators — oversaw this process and was given a deadline of February 14 to deposit 25% of the required funds.

By the deadline, only about 3,600 people had submitted payments. Even after an additional one-week extension and a further 48-hour grace period, only about 10,000 more paid, bringing the total to nearly 13,600.

After learning of the situation, Sardar Yousaf personally traveled to Saudi Arabia and requested an extension from the Saudi Minister of Hajj. However, he was told that policies apply globally and extensions must be granted to all countries equally.

Upon returning, he briefed the Prime Minister, who immediately took notice and assigned the matter to the Foreign Minister. After diplomatic efforts, Saudi Arabia granted Pakistan an additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims, which was also extended to other Muslim countries.

Thus, a total of 25,698 pilgrims will now be able to perform Hajj under the private scheme this year.

Sardar Yousaf emphasized that the agreement with the Saudi Ministry included clear timelines, which were acknowledged by HOPE representative Waheed Butt. Some are now claiming ignorance, but the ministry had kept all stakeholders informed and issued repeated public notices advising people to verify Hajj bookings and avoid unauthorized operators.

The Minister admitted that the government understands the disappointment of those who missed out despite being allotted quotas. He said a formal inquiry committee has been formed by the Prime Minister to investigate the negligence, and action will be taken based on the committee’s findings.