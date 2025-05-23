Azerbaijan updates visit visa fees for Pakistani tourists: Complete details

Pakistani citizens planning to visit Azerbaijan are reminded to obtain a visit visa prior to travel, as the country remains a popular tourist destination known for its unique blend of cultural heritage, modern urban landscapes, and breathtaking natural sites.

Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, continues to draw global attention with its mix of futuristic architecture and historic sites, including the UNESCO-listed Old City (Icherisheher), the Flame Towers, and the scenic Caspian Sea Boulevard.

To facilitate travel, Azerbaijan offers an online platform known as the “ASAN Visa” system, which allows Pakistani nationals to apply for an electronic visit visa with ease. The visa application process involves just three simple steps and caters to both standard and urgent processing needs.

Updated Visa Fee Structure (May 2025)

As of May 23, 2025, Azerbaijan offers single-entry 30-day e-visas under two categories:

Standard Visa Fee: $20 (approximately Rs5,650 based on the exchange rate of $1 = Rs282.5) Service Fee: $5 Processing Time: 3 to 5 working days

Urgent Visa Fee: $50 (approximately Rs14,125) Processing Time: 3 to 5 hours



The e-visa remains valid for 90 days, with a maximum stay of 30 days permitted in the Republic of Azerbaijan. While the electronic visa serves as an initial authorization to enter and travel within the country, entry may still be subject to conditions outlined in the Migration Code of Azerbaijan.