Second Hijra Festival announced in Karachi

KARACHI – The transgender community in Karachi has announced the second Hijra Festival.

At the Karachi Press Club, Dr Sarah Gill, Bindya Rana, and others held a press conference. Dr Sarah Gill stated that this year’s theme for the Hijra Festival is “The Identity of Transgender People.”

She announced that the Hijra Festival will be held on November 9 at Karachi’s Frere Hall, and a rally will be organised before the festival’s commencement.

Bindya Rana said that through the festival, they will also present their demands to the government, including the allocation of employment quotas for transgender individuals.