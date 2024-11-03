Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab Planning Board approves Rs4.33 billion to set up model bazaars in 13 cities

Punjab Planning Board Approves Rs4 33 Billion To Set Up Model Bazaars In 13 Cities

LAHORE—The Punjab Planning & Development Board has approved an allocation of Rs3.433 billion to establish Model Bazaars in 13 cities across the province. The provincial cabinet’s final green light is pending.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that the summary be placed before the cabinet to expedite the release of funds and meet the targeted construction timeline.

Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) CEO Naveed Rafat Ahmad said the initiative aims to provide essential goods at rates lower than the market while establishing a secure and accessible platform for small businesses. He said Punjab already hosts 36 model bazaars in 24 districts, including 10 in Lahore, which provide a clean, organised shopping environment with basic daily necessities often priced below government-notified rates.

He said model bazaars have emerged as hubs for entrepreneurship, where aspiring business owners can set up stalls with minimal investment. For just Rs10,000, vendors receive free electricity, parking, security and sanitation services, with a nominal monthly rent averaging Rs7,500. This supportive infrastructure has made these bazaars popular for small business owners seeking affordable and sustainable growth opportunities.

Naveed Rafaqt said initially, the PMBMC requested Rs2.5 billion to develop bazaars in ten cities. However, after a detailed review, the project scope was expanded to include 13 cities, increasing the budget to Rs3.433 billion. The new towns designated for Model Bazaars include Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Sharaqpur, Jhelum, Wazirabad, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhalwal, Pattoki, Jaranwala, and Chunian.

He said MNA Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, chairman of the PMBMC, played a critical role in garnering government support for the project. Ahmad noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directive to establish these bazaars in underserved districts demonstrates her commitment to public welfare and economic relief.

Punjab Allocates Rs3.433 Billion for Model Bazaars Expansion Across 13 Cities The Board of Revenue (BOR) has already transferred the necessary land for these bazaars at no cost, which will help speed up the construction process.

Once funds are released, the PMBMC anticipates that the bazaars will be fully operational by June 2025. This expansion will provide essential goods at prices below the DC rates, offering significant relief to consumers amid high inflation. It will also serve as a valuable resource for urban and rural communities alike, improving public access to affordable essentials and supporting economic resilience.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search