Pakistan reports 1,232 new Covid infections, 43 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continued its declining trend in daily Covid-19 count with 1,232 infections, taking the overall tally of the national capital to 1,503,873, official data shows.
The latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows that 43 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,096.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,230. Pakistan conducted a total of 41,744 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 3,154 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,409,515.
As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 64,262 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 2.95 percent.
As many as 565,319 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 499,768 in Punjab, 215,337 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,988 in Islamabad, 35,294 in Balochistan, 42,754 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,471 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,045 in Sindh, 6,226 in KP, 1,007 in Islamabad, 784 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Pakistan's former interior minister and stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday.
Malik's spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi said the seasoned politician succumbed to post Covid complications. Malik was earlier put on a ventilator after his health deteriorated. PPP former senator contracted Covid last month and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private medical facility in the country’s federal capital however, his condition continued to worsen.
ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party Rehman Malik passed away at the age ...
