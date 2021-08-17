Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,221 cases, 95 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
09:25 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,221 cases, 95 deaths in last 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 95 new deaths and 3,221 new infections on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,573 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,105,300.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,291 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 993,304. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 87,423 while the national positivity stands at 6.68 percent.

At least 413,379 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 373,718 in Punjab 153,134 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,402 in Islamabad, 31,632 in Balochistan, 29,593 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,442 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

NADRA powers NCOC to launch COVID-19 vaccination ... 06:26 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in collaboration with NADRA has launched 'Pak ...

Moreover, 11,412 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,475 in Sindh, 4,679 in KP, 837 in Islamabad, 669 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 166 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,181 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,950,196 since the first case was reported.

Covid-19: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for ... 12:05 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

KARACHI – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday revised its international travel list and removed 11 ...

More From This Category
FM Qureshi, US secretary of state discuss Afghan ...
10:17 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Pakistan denied opportunity to speak at UNSC ...
12:37 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Denmark lauds Pakistan for evacuation of 431 ...
11:10 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
National History Museum hosts online, in-person ...
10:54 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Zahir Jaffer remanded till 30th in Noor Mukadam ...
10:26 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Saudi Arabia welcomes first foreign Umrah ...
09:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘The legend’ – Rahat presents heartfelt tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on death ...
08:25 PM | 16 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr