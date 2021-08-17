Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,221 cases, 95 deaths in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 95 new deaths and 3,221 new infections on Tuesday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 24,573 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,105,300.
Statistics 17 Aug 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 17, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,181
Positive Cases: 3221
Positivity % : 6.68%
Deaths : 95
In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,291 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 993,304. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 87,423 while the national positivity stands at 6.68 percent.
At least 413,379 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 373,718 in Punjab 153,134 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 94,402 in Islamabad, 31,632 in Balochistan, 29,593 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,442 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 11,412 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,475 in Sindh, 4,679 in KP, 837 in Islamabad, 669 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 166 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 48,181 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,950,196 since the first case was reported.
