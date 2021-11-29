WHO member states reach consensus on future pandemic treaty

10:30 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
WHO member states reach consensus on future pandemic treaty
Member states of the World Health Organization have reached a consensus to negotiate a future agreement on preventing pandemics, shrinking gap between sides led by European Union and the United States.

The draft resolution will be tabled for adoption to health ministers at three-day special assembly that begins in Geneva on Monday.

A global agreement to strengthen pandemic prevention and responses, expected to be ready in May 2024, would cover issues such as sharing of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses, and of any potential vaccines and drugs derived from research, state broadcaster reported.

WHO regional director Matshidiso Moeti talking to media in Geneva said that the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, poses a very high risk globally, despite uncertainties about the danger and contagion levels of the new strain.

The UN health agency's director said the Covid strain first discovered in southern Africa is a highly mutant variant with a high number of mutations and higher transmissibility.                            

He said if another major surge of Covid-19 takes place driven by Omicron, consequences may be severe.

The WHO also urged the countries to accelerate vaccination against Covid, especially among vulnerable populations who have yet to receive any jabs.              

