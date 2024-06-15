Will Peshawar BRT remain operational during Eidul Azha 2024?

People across Pakistan are gearing up for Eidul Azha while commuters in KP's capital are also concerned about Bus Rapid Transport service during the upcoming festivity.

There is a good news for people of Peshawar as BRT service will continue throughout all three days of Eid to ensure convenience for the public.

The evening operating hours of the ER-01 route will be extended on the Sunday after Eid to accommodate passengers returning home after holidays. The service hours for the route will be extended by one hour, until 8pm.

On the first day of Eid, the BRT service will run from 10am to 10pm, while on the second and third days, it will operate from 6am to 10pm.

TransPeshawar vowed to provide best transport facilities to masses during Eid festivity.

Eidul Adha saw huge number of travel celebrated by Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim AS willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah. Muslims in Pakistan and parts of world slaughter sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat e Ibrahimi.