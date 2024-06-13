Eid ul Adha 2024 Weather Update: Will there be rains to offer relief amid scorching heat?

Pakistanis are gearing up for Eid ul Adha 2024 but the sweltering weather is hampering pre-Eid festivities this year.
Amid the scorching hot weather, Met Office offers glimmer of hope with possibility of rain showers after the celebrations.
Met office officials warned of intense heat on Eid day but said heat may be alleviated by rain showers expected to arrive post-festivities.
Scattered rains are expected to start in late June, marking the early onset of the monsoon season, which would give some relief.
In its latest advisory, PMD said continental air is prevailing over the country while a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts before weekend.
Before Eid, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts.
Rain-wind along with thunderstorm are expected at isolated places KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir during evening.
On Monday, the highest maximum temperature of 48 degrees was recorded in Jacobabad, Sibbi, Bhakkar, and Thal.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
