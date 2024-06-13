Islamabad Police ASI, Constable Jobs 2024; details inside

If you are looking to serve in law enforcement, it could be your chance to secure a job in Capital Police force. The federal Ministry of Interior has announced a major recruitment drive for the Islamabad police, with 1,000 vacancies for various roles.

The available vacancies include 918 roles for executive staff and 195 for ministerial staff.

Islamabad Police Jobs 2024

Positions Seats Assistant 19 Stenotypist 22 Data Entry Operator 5 UDC 16 LDC 23 Naib Qasid 18 Follower 92 ASI Positions 118

Who Can Apply

Minimum Qualification: BA/B.Sc or equivalent from a recognized university.

Physical Standards:Minimum Height: Men – 5 ft 7 inches, Women – 5 ft 2 inches

Chest (for men): 33×34½ inches

Endurance Test: 1.5 miles in 10.5 minutes for men, 15 minutes for women





Documents Required

Valid CNIC

Academic certificates

Domicile certificate

Two passport-size photographs with a blue background

Affidavit countersigned by the District Coordination Officer (DCO) for applicants under the minorities (Non-Muslims) quota

To apply online, please visit the official Islamabad police website.