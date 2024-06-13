Search

BusinessPunjab Budget 2024-2025

Punjab increases govt employees’ salaries by 25pc, pension by 15pc

Cabinet approves Punjab budget 2024-25

Web Desk
02:27 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
Punjab increases govt employees’ salaries by 25pc, pension by 15pc

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved Rs5.43 trillion provincial budget 2024-25, a day after federal budget was presented.

The cabinet also approved the increase in the salaries of government employees by up to 25 percent, in line with federal government announcements. The pension of retired employees also saw increase by 15 percent. The government also approved Rs1 billion for the health insurance of journalists. 

CM Maryam Nawaz signed provincial budget which is set to be presented in the Punjab Assembly today.

Key budget allocations include Rs595 billion for salaries, Rs445 billion for pensions, Rs840 billion for service delivery costs, and Rs700 billion for development. Notable allocations include Rs30 billion for the Ramazan Package and Rs8 billion for the Central Business District (CBD).'

The development budget will cover 1,863 schemes, with 1,617 ongoing and 246 new projects. Specific sector allocations include over Rs22 billion for roads, Rs2 billion for special education, Rs3.5 billion for literacy and non-formal education, Rs4.8 billion for sports and youth affairs, Rs76.5 billion for specialized healthcare, Rs33.89 billion for primary healthcare, Rs3 billion for population welfare, Rs2 billion for water supply and sanitation, Rs1.7 billion for social welfare, Rs14 billion for local government and community development, over Rs10 billion for industrial development, and Rs37.3 billion for planning and development.

No new taxes will be introduced in the 2024-25 provincial budget; instead, the focus will be on enhancing the recovery of existing taxes to boost resources. The government aims to increase revenue generation through the efficient utilization of natural resources and government assets.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:09 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Punjab approves Rs1 billion health insurance package ...

02:27 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab increases govt employees’ salaries by 25pc, pension by 15pc

01:42 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Finance Minister outlines plan for Tax Reforms, PDL Increase in post ...

12:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange rallies 2,700 points after Budget 2024-25

11:38 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Salary raise update for Punjab government employees

10:54 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

What will be new Petrol Price in Pakistan after govt's proposal to ...

Most viewed

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

11:36 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

09:14 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab unveils Rs5.37 trillion Budget 2024-25 with focus on ...

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 13 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.94 312.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: