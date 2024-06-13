Budget 2024-25: Punjab approves Rs1 billion health insurance package for journalists

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to set aside Rs1 billion in wake of health insurance for journalists.

The decision to allocate the amount was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ahead of the Budget 2024-25 to be presented in the provincial assembly later today.

Meanwhile, the Punjab cabinet has approved Rs5.43 trillion provincial budget 2024-25, a day after federal budget was presented.

On June 12, Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, revealed plans to provide a comprehensive health insurance scheme to journalists and media workers across Pakistan. Under the scheme, 5,000 individuals are slated to benefit in the initial phase, with an additional 10,000 set to be included in the subsequent phase, illustrating the government's commitment to bolstering the welfare of media professionals.