Search

BusinessPakistanPunjab Budget 2024-2025

Budget 2024-25: Punjab approves Rs1 billion health insurance package for journalists

03:09 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
Budget 2024-25: Punjab approves Rs1 billion health insurance package for journalists
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to set aside Rs1 billion in wake of health insurance for journalists.

The decision to allocate the amount was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ahead of the Budget 2024-25 to be presented in the provincial assembly later today.

Meanwhile, the Punjab cabinet has approved Rs5.43 trillion provincial budget 2024-25, a day after federal budget was presented.

On June 12, Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, revealed plans to provide a comprehensive health insurance scheme to journalists and media workers across Pakistan. Under the scheme, 5,000 individuals are slated to benefit in the initial phase, with an additional 10,000 set to be included in the subsequent phase, illustrating the government's commitment to bolstering the welfare of media professionals.

Punjab increases govt employees’ salaries by 25pc, pension by 15pc

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:20 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Sindh notifies Eidul Adha 2024 holidays

03:09 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Punjab approves Rs1 billion health insurance package ...

02:43 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

IHC orders sessions court to decide Iddat case within a month

02:27 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab increases govt employees’ salaries by 25pc, pension by 15pc

01:42 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Finance Minister outlines plan for Tax Reforms, PDL Increase in post ...

01:10 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Islamabad Police ASI, Constable Jobs 2024; details inside

Most viewed

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

06:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Pastho actress Khushboo killed in Nowshehra for attending music ...

09:44 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Here's complete draw list

11:12 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

LUMS student Abdul Hadi died, brother injured in DHA reckless driving ...

09:25 AM | 11 Jun, 2024

Two Pakistanis among 4 arrested in Saudi Arabia for running ghost ...

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

Advertisement

Latest

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 13 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.94 312.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: