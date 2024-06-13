Sindh notifies Eidul Adha 2024 holidays

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced three-day holidays on account of Eidul Adha 2024 as it has issued a notification in this regard.

Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification, stating that the Eid holidays will be observed from June 17 to June 19.

Technically, the Eid break will start from June 15 as several government departments are closed on Saturdays and Sundays due to weekly offs.

The Zil hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on June 17 (Monday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced last Friday. The first day of the last Islamic month was on June 8 in Pakistan.

Amid the scorching hot weather, Met Office has offered glimmer of hope with possibility of rain showers after the celebrations.

Met office officials warned of intense heat on Eid day but said heat may be alleviated by rain showers expected to arrive post-festivities.

Scattered rains are expected to start in late June, marking the early onset of the monsoon season, which would give some relief.