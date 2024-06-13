Sindh notifies Eidul Adha 2024 holidays

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced three-day holidays on account of Eidul Adha 2024 as it has issued a notification in this regard.
Sindh chief secretary has issued the notification, stating that the Eid holidays will be observed from June 17 to June 19.
Technically, the Eid break will start from June 15 as several government departments are closed on Saturdays and Sundays due to weekly offs.
The Zil hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan and Eidul Azha will fall on June 17 (Monday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced last Friday. The first day of the last Islamic month was on June 8 in Pakistan.
Amid the scorching hot weather, Met Office has offered glimmer of hope with possibility of rain showers after the celebrations.
Met office officials warned of intense heat on Eid day but said heat may be alleviated by rain showers expected to arrive post-festivities.
Scattered rains are expected to start in late June, marking the early onset of the monsoon season, which would give some relief.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
