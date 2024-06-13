Budget 2024-25: Punjab proposes loans for construction of 5 marla houses

LAHORE – The Punjab government has laid forth a proposal for provision of easy loans to people for construction of house of up to five marlas.
The proposal was part of the Punjab Budget 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman in the provincial assembly on Thursday.
The minister said that the government wanted to provide maximum facilities to citizens in the “tax-free” budget. He also announced that the government was also going to launch the housing initiative.
Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs842 billion for development projects in the province.
The provincial finance minister said that the government was taking measures to reduce its expenditures.
Following the federal government, the Punjab government also increased the salaries of the government employees by up to 25 percent. The provincial government increased by the pension of the retired employees by 15 percent.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.94
|312.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
