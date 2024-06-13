Budget 2024-25: Punjab proposes loans for construction of 5 marla houses

LAHORE – The Punjab government has laid forth a proposal for provision of easy loans to people for construction of house of up to five marlas.

The proposal was part of the Punjab Budget 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman in the provincial assembly on Thursday.

The minister said that the government wanted to provide maximum facilities to citizens in the “tax-free” budget. He also announced that the government was also going to launch the housing initiative.

Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs842 billion for development projects in the province.

The provincial finance minister said that the government was taking measures to reduce its expenditures.

Following the federal government, the Punjab government also increased the salaries of the government employees by up to 25 percent. The provincial government increased by the pension of the retired employees by 15 percent.